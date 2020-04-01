Flood warning cancelled for Fox River

The National Weather Service has cancelled a flood warning for the Fox River as the river continues to recede.
The river was measuring at 10.77 feet at the New Munster gauge as of 7 p.m., Wednesday.
Western Kenosha County's news source
The National Weather Service has cancelled a flood warning for the Fox River as the river continues to recede.
The river was measuring at 10.77 feet at the New Munster gauge as of 7 p.m., Wednesday.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2020 West of the I | Powered by WordPress