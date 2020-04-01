Flood warning cancelled for Fox River

Apr 1st, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

The National Weather Service has cancelled a flood warning for the Fox River as the river continues to recede.

The river was measuring at 10.77 feet at the New Munster gauge as of 7 p.m., Wednesday.

