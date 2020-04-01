Agenda: Randall Town Board meeting via conference April 2, 2020

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to meet Thursday via conference call starting at 7 p.m.

Due to Covid 19 precautions, this meeting will take place through remote auto conferencing. The public is invited to participate by providing their email address to the Town Clerk (clerk@townofrandall.com) no later than 6:30 p.m. prior to the start for including in the conference. Special accommodations will be made for those without email addresses on a case by case bases.

There is one item on the business agenda: Fire engine refurbishing bids. Discussion, consideration and action if any.

