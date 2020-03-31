Sheriff’s Dept. warns of stimulus check related scams

The following is a news release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is warning people to beware of scams related to the coronavirus pandemic. Recently the FBI issued an alert that phone calls, texts or emails asking for personal or financial information to get the $1,200 federal payment check that was included in last week’s stimulus bill are not legitimate. People can report this fraud by filing a report with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. The FBI has set up a website dedicated to information about COVID-19 fraud that includes instructions on what to look for and where to report it. www.fbi.gov › coronavirus The Sheriff’s Department wants the community to be aware that there are people out there looking to take advantage of others. Please stay vigilant Kenosha.