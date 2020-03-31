Randall School faculty spread some positive wishes with social distance parade

Randall School faculty and staff took to the streets to say hi to their students from a safe distance within their own cars during a parade through the district Tuesday morning.

The social distance appropriate activity was the idea of Ashley Morris and Kari Radzik, of the Randall staff. They mapped out the entire route and worked with the Twin Lakes Police and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department to ensure the parade went smooth.

Hundreds of kids, families, and even former students were outside or waving through windows as the parade went by, said Karen Reddin, the school’s gifted and talented coordinator. Families made signs, had hearts on their front windows, and many open enrolled students drove to the route to see teachers.

“I think I can speak for our staff when I say, this three-hour parade truly was worth every minute,” Reddin said. “A win-win for students, staff, and the Randall community.”

Here’s a video as the vehicles (a lot of vehicles!) pulled out from the school parking lot: