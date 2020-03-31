Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update March 31, 2020: 56 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 56 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday afternoon. That’s 20 positives more than Monday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 1,351 positive tests statewide with 16 deaths as of Monday. That’s two additional deaths since Monday.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 389 cases as of Tuesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.