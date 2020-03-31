Brighton School named School of Recognition for 2020 by state DPI

Brighton School has been named a 2020 Title 1 School of Recognition by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Schools on the list are recognized under categories such as “high progress” or “beating the odds” schools.

Brighton was recognized as a high-achieving school. It was the only Western Kenosha County school recognized.

Here is a news release from the school:

State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor recognizes Brighton Elementary School as being among 107 schools in the state that received Wisconsin Title I School of Recognition honors in the 2019-20 school year. The Schools of Recognition award is presented to schools leveraging federal Title I funding to provide additional resources and services to economically disadvantaged students. The staff and students of Brighton Elementary School earned an award for HIGH ACHIEVEMENT. The Criteria for receiving a Schools of Recognition award includes having achievement gaps that are less than three (3) percentage points between student groups or showing evidence of reducing gaps greater than three (3) percentage points and demonstrating high achievement at the school level across content areas. “Brighton’s student success is due to our teachers’ drive to ensure all students are successful in addition to the tremendous support from our parents and community,” said Matt Eggert, District Administrator. ” The Brighton community’s support of the school (PTO, community playground build, facility advisory committee, and Mr. Gunderson’s dances) ensure all students feel supported so they can thrive academically and socially. Teachers come in early and stay late while working with parents’ schedules to tutor students that need academic help. Teachers’ connections with each individual student and their use of data to drive instruction helps all students reach their potential.”