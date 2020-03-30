Westosha Lakes Church fundraiser benefits local restaurant and medical personnel

Leaders of Westosha Lakes Church in Paddock Lake recently decided to try a fundraiser that could help a local business and honor medical personnel working on the front line during the COVID-19 crisis.

The “love our neighbors” fundraiser sought to raise $500. That money was to be used to purchase sandwiches and cookies from Subway of Paddock Lake to be donated to the medical personnel at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.

Pastor Jason Croatt explains in this video:

The effort must have struck a chord with the church family. In 24 hours $1,075 was raised. Enough for the original goal and to buy $500 more in food from Subway and include medical personnel from Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

“Thanks to all who donated!” a Facebook post on the effort said. “Subway greatly appreciates our support during this difficult time.”