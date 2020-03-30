Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update March 30, 2020: 36 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 36 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday afternoon.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 1,221 positive tests statewide with 14 deaths as of Monday. That’s one additional death since Sunday.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 325 cases as of Sunday, the Lake County Health Department reports.