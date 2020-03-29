Kenosha County Joint Information Center starts Q&A on COVID-19

From the Kenosha County Joint Information Center:

In the interest of providing answers to the community’s most frequently asked questions about COVID-19, the Kenosha County Joint Information Center has implemented a question-and- answer program.

The Kenosha County Division of Health is accepting questions by email at

COVID19@kenoshacounty.org. The most frequently asked questions will be answered each week, in a news release from the Joint Information Center and in a video featuring relevant public information officers, produced by the Kenosha Police Department.

The Joint Information Center will not provide medical diagnoses or legal advice. If you have a question regarding the welfare of a person you are unable to check on yourself, please contact your local law enforcement agency. The COVID19@kenoshacounty.org email address is not monitored 24/7, and is not intended to replace the traditional request for law

enforcement or emergency service.

Those seeking immediate answers to questions regarding COVID-19 are encouraged to dial 2-1-1 or visit the 2-1-1 website, https://211wisconsin.communityos.org.

This week’s video features Liane Blanck, population health program manager and public information officer for the Kenosha County Division of Health, and Kenosha Police Lt. Joseph Nosalik, assistant public information officer for the Joint Information Center. The video is available on YouTube at bit.ly/KCCOVIDFAQ1 and on the Kenosha County Government Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/kenoshacountygovt.

A written synopsis of the questions and answers follows, beginning with those answered by Nosalik on behalf of law enforcement:

Q: Is there a curfew?

A: There is no COVID-19 related curfew established by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer-At-Home order. Both the County of Kenosha and the City of Kenosha do have longstanding ordinances that address curfews for people under the age of 18 years old. These ordinances have not changed and are still in effect in the respective jurisdictions.

Q: Are car dealerships allowed to be open under Governor Evers’ Safer-At-Home order?

A: Yes. Under Governor Evers’ Emergency Order #12, which is the Safer-At-Home order, item 13 (k) states that gas stations and businesses needed for transportation are allowed to operate. Directly quoted from the Safer-At-Home order:

– All entities described in this section shall meet Social Distancing Requirements between all individuals on the premises to the extent possible.

– Essential businesses and operations shall, to the greatest extent possible, use technology to avoid meeting in person, including virtual meetings, teleconference, and remote work (i.e., work from home). The full version of the SaferAtHome order can be found at: https://evers.wi.gov/Documents/COVID19/EMO12-SaferAtHome.pdf

Q: Can I still drive to the lake to watch the sunrise?

A: Yes! Enjoy the outdoors. Exercise! Work at being healthy. Both the County and City Governments have noticed that the social distancing guidelines and Safer-At-Home order are being followed. We thank you and ask you to continue to put the social distance guideline and the governor’s order into practice.

And now the public health-oriented questions answered by Blanck:

Q: Are there any Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Twin Lakes?

A: We have 24 confirmed cases in Kenosha County as of Friday afternoon, March 27, and in following with the Health Information Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), we are not sharing specifics on where in the county each case is located due to it being too identifying with our low number of cases. It is community spread, so please continue to practice social distancing and wash your hands.

Q: Is it possible to list the ages of those that test positive, and keep an updated list posted in the Kenosha News? I think that will help people who are not taking the stay-at-home request seriously.

A: Ages of those who test positive vary greatly. Our current positive cases range in age from 7-87. More information will be coming soon on an updated website for Kenosha County Division of Health.

Q: What are the steps I need to take if I have been exposed to the virus or have symptoms and I do not have a primary physician?

A: You should reach out to a local emergency department and inform them you are having symptoms associated with COVID-19. They will then triage you over the phone and determine if testing is necessary. If they deem testing to be necessary, they will instruct you on where you can be tested. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, make sure to call 911 and inform them you are having symptoms of COVID-19. Always call ahead, stay separated from others, and cover your mouth and nose if you suspect COVID-19. You can also contact the Kenosha Community Health Center. KCHC is working to keep our community healthy during this time and prevent the spread of infection while also offering options for easier access to care. If you have a fever, cough or other respiratory symptoms, please dial the Call the Center at 262-383-4091 prior to visiting one of the KCHC facilities, so you can be screened by one of their providers and directed on what type of visit is appropriate: Phone, video conference or in-person.

Q: Is approval needed before I just show up at an ER or drive-thru test site?

A: Please call ahead before heading to the ER or a drive-thru test site.

Here is the information on Froedtert South’s drive-thru testing site: If you are experiencing symptoms and/or you believe you may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus, please call (262) 671-7777 for an initial phone evaluation. If indicated, you may make an appointment for drive-thru testing — this is moving on Monday to 6308 Eighth Ave. This site will be

operational Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. You will be registered and given a date and time for your appointment. You can also go to Advocate Aurora’s website at http://aah.org/covid-19 and walk through the symptom checker on the site. It will take you through simple steps and provide you with recommended next steps.

Q: Local providers are trying to screen their emergency patients by where they have been and with who. It would be nice if you would post travel paths and areas of contact so we could have a better idea of questions to ask our patients.

A: COVID-19 is widely community spread at this point and any travel is not recommended. For the best information on saturation of cases state and nationwide, follow up with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites.

Q: When it’s spoken “KENOSHA COUNTY” where is the true location?

A: Kenosha County includes the City of Kenosha, the villages of Bristol, Paddock Lake, Pleasant Prairie, Salem Lakes, Somers and Twin Lakes, plus the towns of Brighton, Paris, Randall, Somers and Wheatland, and smaller communities within villages and towns, like Trevor and Wilmot.

Q: I have read that pneumonia can be one of the serious complications in those who contract COVID-19 and was wondering whether there was any difference in symptoms or outcomes between COVID-19 patients who had previously received the pneumococcal vaccine and COVID-19 patients who had not previously received the pneumococcal vaccine.

A: According to the World Health Organization: No, vaccines against pneumonia, such as pneumococcal vaccine and the haemophilus influenza type B (Hib) vaccine, do not provide protection against the new coronavirus. The virus is so new and so different that it needs its

own vaccine. Researchers are trying to develop a vaccine against COVID-19 and the World Health Organziation is supporting their efforts. Although these vaccines are not effective against COVID-19, vaccination against respiratory illness is highly recommended to protect your health.

More information about COVID-19 is also available at:

https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov

https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2043/COVID-19-Information-Center

Together, we can and will slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.