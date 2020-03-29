Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update March 29, 2020: 30 positive

Graphic sources: Kenosha County Division of Health, Wisconsin Division of Health Services and Lake County, Ill. Health Department

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 30 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of noon Sunday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 1,112 positive tests statewide with 13 deaths as of Sunday.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 294 cases as of Sunday, the Lake County Health Department reports.

A study from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation says Wisconsin’s COVID-19 crisis should peak around May 22 and continue into July. This story from madison365.com explains.