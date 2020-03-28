Spring Election 2020: Bristol village trustee candidates Q&A

Voters in Bristol will be able to cast a ballot in a contested village trustee race on April 7.

There are two at-large seats open. The candidates with the two highest vote totals will win the seats.

The same questionnaire was submitted by westofthei.com to each candidate, by email or by mail.

Here in alphabetical order is their biographical information, followed by their question responses:

Ruth Atwood — Age: No answer given. Education: No answer given. Occupation: I work for the USPS for the past 38 years. Previous elected/appointed public office: I have been on the Bristol board for the past 17 years.

Chris Leker — Age: 40. Education: Tremper High School in Kenosha. Occupation: I farm in Bristol. My family and I raise cattle and crops. I also have a Farmstand in Bristol. Previous elected/appointed public office: I have held no previous political office.

Carolyn Owens — Age: No answer given. Education: College of Lake County, Illinois. Previous elected/appointed public office: Plan Commission, George Lake Rehabilitation District, Village Trustee.

1.) What will be your top priorities if elected to the Village Board?

Atwood — 1. To continue making decisions beneficial to Bristol. To keep Bristol thriving.

Leker — My top priorities as village trustee would be to be fiscally conservative to keep our taxes in check. I would also strive for controlled planned growth seeing as how growth is inevitable in our village. Farming is my family’s livelihood so it will be very important for me that is always remembered and taken into consideration.

Owens — Promote senior housing. Fair and honest representation for ALL residents. Strive for balanced growth, but not at the expense of losing all of our green space. Better communication to residents.

2.) Why are you the best choice for village trustee?

Atwood — I have many years knowing the workings of our village as well as our non profit community. I keep in tune with the community.

Leker — I believe that I am the best choice for many reasons. I am on the board of directors of Kenosha County Mutual Insurance. I enjoy this position and seeing how policies need to change with times. I believe my farming background shows me the need to keep taxes in check for all of our community to thrive. I believe this also instills the importance of our community feel and need to work with our school board to make our school the best it can be. I believe that with dedicated leadership we can,as a community, keep Bristol a wonderful place to live, raise families, and thrive !!

Owens — I will be a working trustee, not just a figurehead. Only by being a working trustee with the community will I know how the community feels on anything that comes before me for a decision. I will do my best to be fair, open and honest in working to resolve any issues that residents bring to me.

Maintain an open line of communication with the Bristol School Board. Village Board decisions can affect school decisions. Above all be a trustee that residents can count on to help them. Whether its holding the line on taxes, resolving a problem or just answering a question.