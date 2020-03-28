Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update March 28, 2020: 28 positive

Note: The numbers in this report were updated with new info for Kenosha County at about 6:30 p.m. Graph also was updated — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 28 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Saturday afternoon.

DHS is reporting 989 positive tests statewide with 13 deaths as of Friday.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 264 cases as of Thursday, the Lake County Health Department reports.