The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the Fox River as measured at the New Munster gauge.

The river is currently forecast to crest at 11.5 feet Monday afternoon. Flood stage is 11 feet.

At 4 p.m., the river was at 10.15 feet.

The forecast calls for the river to be back under flood stage Wednesday evening.

Rain is in the forecast for Saturday night (90-20 percent chance) and again for Sunday (50 percent chance).