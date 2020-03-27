Western Kenosha County Transit is operating as an essential service

Need a way to get around? Western Kenosha County Transit is operating.
From a news release distributed Friday:
Western Transit is open and running! During Governor Evers’ Safer-at-Home order, all riders needing to make essential trips are encouraged to request door-to-door service. The following temporary changes are in effect immediately:
- $2 fare for door-to-door service and fixed route.
- Same day trip requests will be honored, if possible. Reservations encouraged.
- Service may be extended to destinations in neighboring Wisconsin counties, based on availability. This may include essential trips to Milwaukee.
To schedule, call 1-888-203-3498. For questions regarding transportation, please call Lauren Coffman at 262-605-6615.