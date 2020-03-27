Western Kenosha County Transit is operating as an essential service

Need a way to get around? Western Kenosha County Transit is operating.

From a news release distributed Friday:

Western Transit is open and running! During Governor Evers’ Safer-at-Home order, all riders needing to make essential trips are encouraged to request door-to-door service. The following temporary changes are in effect immediately:

$2 fare for door-to-door service and fixed route.

Same day trip requests will be honored, if possible. Reservations encouraged.

Service may be extended to destinations in neighboring Wisconsin counties, based on availability. This may include essential trips to Milwaukee.

To schedule, call 1-888-203-3498. For questions regarding transportation, please call Lauren Coffman at 262-605-6615.