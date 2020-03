Rain from Friday night to Sunday will push the Fox River to just under flood stage as measured at the New Munster gauge says the latest National Weather Service hydrologic forecast.

The forecast calls for the river to crest at 10.9 feet on Monday evening. Flood stage is 11 feet.

Almost certain rain is in the latest, local NWS forecast for Friday night (already falling) Saturday and Saturday night. There’s a lesser chance of more rain Sunday (40 percent).

Monday should be 50 and sunny.