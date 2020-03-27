A word from our sponsors: Hartnell Chevrolet open as governor designated essential business

Hartnell Chevrolet is Stepping up! Update as of 3/25/20

Governor Evers has asked us to stay open as an essential business. As of

8 am Wednesday Hartnell will be open for warranty service, repairs and

maintenance along with new and used vehicle sales.

We have made some changes today to take care of our staff and the true

essential people in our community: the first responders, nurses, doctors

and support staff.

Hartnell Chevrolet is dedicated to the continued health and safety of our

family, community and patrons. We are here if you need us.

Kevin Ryczek and the Hartnell Family

New Steps we’ve Taken:

VIP service for first responders, hospital staff (ie nurses, doctors and

support staff). Same day service scheduling, free loaner vehicles, pick up and drop off service along with a 10% discount on repairs. We have reduced staff in store hours for their safety. Some are working from home and some are splitting shifts to handle your needs.

a. New temporary hours. M-F 8am-6pm Sat 8-1pm

b. Sales appointment hours beyond those hours if needed.

Steps we’ve taken:

VIP service for first responders, hospital staff (ie nurses, doctors and

support staff) Intensified sanitation routine and precautions Social distancing Free Pick-up and Delivery Service Online Scheduling (via our website www.hartnellchevy.com) Curbside service drop off using our afterhours drop box. Online Shopping 24/7 (More pictures, personalized vehicle videos) Home test drive. Yes, we will come to you with your vehicle choice to

test it before you buy it. Home delivery. We will bring your detailed car and documents to your

home or business for your comfort and convenience.

www.hartnellchevy.com 262-843-2361