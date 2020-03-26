Spring Election 2020: County supervisor District 20 candidates Q&A

Voters in county board District 20 will be able to cast a ballot in a contested county supervisor race on April 7.

The 20th District includes Paddock Lake and part of Salem (see map above).

The same questionnaire was submitted by westofthei.com to each candidate, by email or by mail.

Here in alphabetical order is their biographical information, followed by their question responses:

Sharon Pomaville — Age: 56. Village, town, city where you reside: Salem. Education: No answer given. Occupation: Sharing Center Executive Director. Previous elected/appointed public office: I currently serve on a variety of public interest boards and committees including: Emergency Services Network of Kenosha County (ESN), Kenosha County Opioid Task Force, Healthy People Kenosha County Steering Committee, Hunger Prevention Council (Chair), Homeless Awareness Prevention Partnership, Kenosha County Food Bank Board, ESN Legislative Committee (Co-Chair), Healthy People Kenosha Child Nutrition Committee.

John Poole — Age: 72. Paddock Lake. Education: BS in Accounting from Illinois State University. Occupation: Accountant. Previous Elected experience: I have served 3 terms on the Kenosha County Board as a Supervisor.

1.) What will you do as county supervisor to advance the interests of Western Kenosha County?

Pomaville — As Executive Director of The Sharing Center, I am in tune with the needs and issues facing the people who call Western Kenosha County home. That is why I decided to run. For the last 6 years, District 20 has had little to no voice on some of the most important issues like public safety, infrastructure, economic development, and job creation. I will utilize my knowledge of our community, the strong relationships I’ve built with leaders in the private sector, nonprofit sector, and government sector, to ensure that the interests of Western Kenosha County are heard and acted upon. I love this community and will be a fighter for it.

Poole — I supported the Salem Business Park with votes on the Kenosha County Board and talked with other Supervisors about supporting the Park. I will continue to support the Salem Business Park and Kenosha Area Business Alliance in recruiting more businesses to the Salem Business Park to create more jobs in Western Kenosha County. I supported the Paddock Lake Water Mains on Rt 50 with my testimony at public hearings and talking to residents. The new water main will allow new businesses to locate in Paddock Lake, such as the Taco Bell that will start building soon. I will also support the other businesses that are looking to open in Paddock Lake, while working to preserve our natural and rural character. I attend Paddock Lake and Salem Lakes village board meetings to keep current on their activities and offer my support.

2.) What will be your top priorities if elected to the County Board?

Pomaville — First and foremost, protecting the quality of services provided by the County while actively working to keep taxes low and continued progress as a community. I will also support our law enforcement and first responders, I’m the only candidate in this race endorsed by Sheriff David Beth. My opponent has regularly used his platform to weaken the Sheriff’s Department. I will support improving services for veterans, and the mental health and opioid crisis. I know firsthand the challenges and solutions for these important issues. My opponent has voted against funding for these items. I will also support continued maintenance of county roads. Economic growth is only supported by quality infrastructure that helps people and businesses get the job done.

Poole — My top Priorities are to: Work to reduce our county tax burden, Bring Jobs to Kenosha County, Preserve our natural and rural character, Ensure open and honest government, and Support efforts to stop the Opioid epidemic

3.) Why are you the best choice for county supervisor?

Pomaville — I think the primary reason is my desire to serve the community. I’ve called Kenosha County home for 37 years and have actively served western Kenosha County for the last 8 years. I’ve worked very hard to be responsive to the needs of the community, effectively and efficiently. Whether it was helping flood victims in 2017 or distributing food to low-income families, the fabric of our community is its people. I am also best suited to represent the 20th District because of my independent voice. There are some striking differences between my opponent and I. I am the only candidate endorsed by Sheriff Dave Beth in this race. The Sheriff does not usually get involved in local races but feels that we are at a crossroads with public safety. We have schools, families, churches, and nursing homes in our district. They deserve a county supervisor who will be an ally to first responders and law enforcement. My opponent has not been a friend to law enforcement. I am the only truly independent, nonpartisan voice in this race. My loyalty is with you the constituents, taxpayers, and residents of the 20th District. This position is about service and creating what type of community we want today, tomorrow, and ten years in the future. Any other notion is taking this nonpartisan race and making it political ploy. I will always be independent in my decisions on behalf of you. I am the only candidate who will deliver results for you. I work hard, I do my homework, and I’ll ask the tough questions. I’ve delivered on large scale projects with limited budgets, and high expectations. I won’t be any different as your county supervisor. That I can guarantee.

Poole — I am the Right choice for County Supervisor because I have been an accountant for 40 years and can read Income statements, Balance Sheets and the County Budget. The budget is the most important part of the county supervisor’s job. I am a common sense Conservative and support lower taxes and smaller government.