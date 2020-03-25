Units responding for burning in Trevor

At about 9:04 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of burning in the 26700 block of 103rd Street in Trevor.
UPDATE 9:14 p.m. — Unit at scene reports this is a legal fire. All units clearing the scene.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 9:04 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of burning in the 26700 block of 103rd Street in Trevor.
UPDATE 9:14 p.m. — Unit at scene reports this is a legal fire. All units clearing the scene.
Posted in: Police/fire, Trevor.
© 2020 West of the I | Powered by WordPress