Units responding for burning in Trevor

Mar 25th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:04 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of burning in the 26700 block of 103rd Street in Trevor.

UPDATE 9:14 p.m. — Unit at scene reports this is a legal fire. All units clearing the scene.

Police/fire, Trevor.

