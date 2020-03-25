Units responding for burning in Paddock Lake

At about 11:45 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of burning in the 24000 block of 64th Place in Paddock Lake.
UPDATE 11:52 a.m. — Unit at the scene reports fire is within the village ordinance.
