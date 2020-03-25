Changes announced for Paddock Lake absentee voting

The following changes to hours at village hall absentee voting in Paddock Lake have been announced by Clerk Michelle Shramek:

The Paddock Lake village office will be open for in person absentee voting Monday – Friday from 1-4 p.m. For a absentee ballot by mail residents can request one by going to MYVOTE.wi.gov. Or send a picture of photo id with their name and address to villagehall@paddocklake.net or they can mail a request to the village hall 6969 236th Ave, Salem WI, 53168 with a copy of their photo ID or put in the drop box.