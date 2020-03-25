Changes announced for Paddock Lake absentee voting

Mar 25th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

The following changes to hours at village hall absentee voting in Paddock Lake have been announced by Clerk Michelle Shramek:

The Paddock Lake village office will be open for in person absentee voting Monday – Friday from 1-4 p.m. For a absentee ballot by mail residents can request one by going to MYVOTE.wi.gov. Or send a picture of photo id with their name and address to villagehall@paddocklake.net or they can mail a request to the village hall 6969 236th Ave, Salem WI, 53168 with a copy of their photo ID or put in the drop box.

