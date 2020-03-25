Agenda: Salem School Board regular meeting March 26, 2020

The Salem School Board is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting on Thursday, March 26, starting at 7 p.m.

Board meetings are typically held on the fourth Tuesday of the month in the LGI room. This meeting’s date and place has been changed to address concerns related to COVID-19 and to allow for public access.

The Board Meeting will take place on Stage in Cafetorium (Room 544). Public access to allow for social distancing will be in the Middle School Gym and North Cafeteria.

There also will be a live stream available here.

Public Comments will be submitted only as written comments. These may be submitted in writing by handing them to the Board Secretary, Diane Degen, prior to the start of the meeting, or submitted via email at degendia@salem.k12.wi.us) by 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The full agenda is available here.