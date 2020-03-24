Units responding for alarm in Bristol

Mar 24th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 11:06 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding for a fire alarm in the 19500 block of 83rd Street.

Per dispatch: This is a general fire alarm.

UPDATE 11:08 a.m. — Fire unit on scene confirms this is a false alarm.

