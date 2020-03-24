Kenosha County officials urge adherence to state stay at home order

From a news release from the Kenosha County Emergency Management COVID-19 Virus Joint Information Center:

Local officials (Tuesday) urged residents to comply with Gov. Tony Evers’ order to stay in their homes to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We need to keep each other safe by staying at home,” said Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser. “The longer we wait to keep people home, the longer we’re going to be home.”

The governor’s order, which he said he plans to issue officially today, will close all workplaces that are not deemed essential. Grocery stores, doctor’s offices and other services that the state considers essential will remain open. This includes restaurants, which remain open for takeout service only.

Kreuser said he is working with the state administration to put more shape around the definition of “essential,” and how it will affect businesses in Kenosha County.

“I don’t underestimate the hardship this order will cause to businesses and to people who will suddenly find themselves out of work,” Kreuser said. “But this is being done in the interest of the long-term health and safety of all of us, and I support the governor’s initiative.”

Dr. Jen Freiheit, director of the Kenosha County Division of Health, said the state order is a necessary step, particularly as many people in the community appeared to ignore previous appeals to the public to stay home and avoid social interaction.

“As we worked through the weekend at the Division of Health, I saw a steady stream of traffic passing by our building,” Freiheit said. “I call on the community to take the governor’s order seriously, and to stay home. That is the only way we are going to be able to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community and across the nation.”

The Kenosha County Joint Information Center encourages people with questions about COVID-19 to dial 2-1-1 or visit the 2-1-1 website, https:// 211wisconsin.communityos.org.