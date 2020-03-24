Governor issues stay at home order through April 24; exceptions listed in order

Gov. Tony Evers has directed the Department of Health Services to issue a stay at home order for Wisconsin, part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

The order is set to go into effect Wednesday at 8 a.m. and remain in effect until April 24.

The purpose of the order is to help slow the spread of COVID-19 so it does not overwhelm the health care system, Evers said in a news release announcing the move.

Said Evers in the release:

“I know the COVID-19 outbreak has been difficult and has disrupted the lives ofpeopleacross our state. Issuing a Safer at Homeorder isn’t something Ithought we’d have to do and it’s not something I take lightly, but here’s the bottom line: folks need to start taking this seriously. Each and every one of us has to do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 so we can flatten the curve to ensure our doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers have the opportunity to do their important work. Let’s all do our part and work together.”

The whole order is available here, including an extensive list of what businesses are allowed to continue to operate (section 13).