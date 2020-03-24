COVID-19 prompted garbage collection changes announced for Twin Lakes

Mar 24th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

Groot, the garbage collection contractor for Twin Lakes, has announced some temporary changes effective March 23 prompted by the COVID-19.

The village Facebook page announced the changes Monday.

All trash and recycling must now be placed in a company designated cart, a can with handles or bagged. Lose items will not be collected.

All bulky items and construction debris collection is suspended until further notice.

All white good/e-waste collection is suspended until further notice.

The changes are to protect the health and welfare of employees and public safety, the statement from Groot said.

More information available here.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Leave a Reply

  • Follow us on

  • Archives