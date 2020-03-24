COVID-19 prompted garbage collection changes announced for Twin Lakes

Groot, the garbage collection contractor for Twin Lakes, has announced some temporary changes effective March 23 prompted by the COVID-19.

The village Facebook page announced the changes Monday.

All trash and recycling must now be placed in a company designated cart, a can with handles or bagged. Lose items will not be collected.

All bulky items and construction debris collection is suspended until further notice.

All white good/e-waste collection is suspended until further notice.

The changes are to protect the health and welfare of employees and public safety, the statement from Groot said.

More information available here.