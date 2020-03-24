A word from our sponsors: Hartnell Chevrolet dedicated to health and safety during these tough times

Hartnell Chevrolet is Stepping up!
We have been serving the Kenosha County community since 1919 and we intend to be here to take care of your vehicle needs through these tough times. We are dedicated to the continued health and safety of our family, community and patrons.
Steps we’ve taken:
- Intensified sanitation routine and precautions
- Social distancing
- Free Pick-up and Delivery Service
- Online Scheduling (via our website www.hartnellchevy.com)
- Online Shopping 24/7
(More pictures, personalized vehicle videos)
- Home test drive. Yes, we will come to you with your vehicle choice to
test it before you buy it.
- Home delivery. We will bring your detailed car and documents to your
home or business for your comfort and convenience.
www.hartnellchevy.com 262-843-2361