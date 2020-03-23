Wheatland town meetings cancelled; town hall unavailable for rental; voting still taking place

All Wheatland town meetings and gatherings are cancelled until further notice in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, town Clerk Sheila Siegler has announced.

Town facilities cannot be rented for March and April and possibly further into the year, depending on the Covid-19 emergency.

Town hall is open for in-person absentee voting. Hours for in-person absentee voting are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Please bring your own black, ballpoint pen to use to mark the ballot and sign the absentee voting certificate.

Absentee ballots can be mailed to your address, but you need to apply in one of the following ways:

Online: https://myvote.wi.gov or Goggle My Vote Wisconsin E-mail: smsiegler@townwheatland.com or dvos@townwheatland.com. Mail: Town of Wheatland, P.O. Box 797, New Munster, WI 53152

A photo I.D. must accompany an absentee ballot request unless there is already one on file from previous absentee ballot applications.

If coming to the polls to vote on April 7, please also bring a black, ballpoint pen to use for signing and marking the ballot.