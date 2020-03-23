Units responding for report of fire in Twin Lakes

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:22 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue, Randall Fire Department and Town of Wheatland Fire Department units and Twin Lakes Police officers are responding to a report of a possible fire at a residence in the 300 block of Waldeck Drive in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: Initial report is of smoke coming from an electrical box on side of house.

UPDATE 4:26 p.m. — Fire unit on the scene confirms flames inside building. Address corrected to 300 block of Indian Point Road.

UPDATE 4:28 p.m. — Police blocking traffic at Waldeck and Indian Point.