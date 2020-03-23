Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update March 23, 2020: 12 positive

/Source: Wisconsin Division of Health Services

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 12 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday.

Kenosha County is one of 8 counties statewide that has been identified as having community spread.

Community spread “means that there are people who have tested positive, and it is unknown what their exposures have been. They have had no exposures to a known case and have not traveled to a location where there is community transmission,” says the DHS website.

DHS is reporting 416 positive tests statewide with 5 deaths as of Monday.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.