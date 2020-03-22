Twin Lakes meeting audience practices proper social distancing

Meetings of public entities like village, town and school boards have been being cancelled left and right over the last week due to concerns about spreading the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Twin Lakes Village Board meeting did hold a committee of the whole meeting last Monday and audience members were careful to practice proper social distancing, as can be seen in the photo above.

Board members, who sat in their regular spots, were not quite as observant of the six feet between people standard. However, Trustee Aaron Karow (in the above photo’s foreground) was able to maintain proper space, since his seat mates on that side of the dais were both absent.