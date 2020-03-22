Some snow expected

Mar 22nd, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast says we are in for a little accumulating snow Sunday.

In all, expect about 1 inch.

It probably won’t hang around long. Monday’s high should be in the mid 40s.

Posted in: weather.

