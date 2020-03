From Bristol village Clerk Amy Klemko regarding COVID-19 spread prevention:

As of Thursday March 19, 2020 the (Bristol) village office is only open for absentee voting and voter registration, Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., except for on April 3 and then the office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Also due to COVID – 19 all voting for the April 7, 2020 election will be at the village hall and there will not be any voting at Holy Cross Church for this election.