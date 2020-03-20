Units responding for investigation in Trevor

At about 10:05 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to the 27400 block of 115th Street in Trevor for an investigation.
Per dispatch: Report received of a tree branch on a wire smoking.
