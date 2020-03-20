Units responding for investigation in Trevor

Mar 20th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 10:05 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to the 27400 block of 115th Street in Trevor for an investigation.

Per dispatch: Report received of a tree branch on a wire smoking.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Police/fire, Trevor.

Leave a Reply

  • Follow us on

  • Archives