Units responding for burning in Paris

Mar 20th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 10:33 a.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of burning in the 20200 block of Highway NN in Paris.

UPDATE about 10:36 a.m. — Deputy dispatched to the scene at request of fire unit on the scene.

Share4
Tweet
4 Shares

Posted in: Paris, Police/fire.

Leave a Reply

  • Follow us on

  • Archives