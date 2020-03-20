Paddock Lake village offices closing to public due to COVID-19 precautions

The following is an announcment from the Paddock Lake village government:

The (Paddock Lake) Village offices will be CLOSED to the public starting March 20, 2020 until further notice, with the exception of early voting and the election. The village understands that this situation is disruptive to our residents, however, the safety of our staff and our community is our first priority. Our staff will continue working to ensure that the needs and concerns of our residents are met. The public is requested to communicate with the Village staff by telephone, email and fax.

PHONE 262-843-2713

FAX 262-843-3409

EMAIL villagehall@paddocklake.net

MAIL 6969 236 TH AVE, SALEM, WI 53168

WEBSITE www.paddocklake.net

We encourage our residents to use our drop box located in front of the Village Hall, payments through GOVPAYNET on our website, or mail in any payments, permit applications or other requests.

Elections

Early voting is NOT changing. The days and hours will remain:

Monday-Friday from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm

Please call 262-843-2713 for assistance

We encourage residents to request an absentee ballot at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/