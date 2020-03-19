Units responding for alarm in Trevor

Mar 19th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:46 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for an alarm at a residence in the 11100 block of 270th Avenue in Trevor.

Per dispatch: Caller reports a sounding alarm of unknown type. No flames or smoke seen.

