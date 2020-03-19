Twin Lakes Village Hall closed to public due to COVID-19 guidelines

The following announcement was posted on the Twin Lakes village website:

The Village of Twin Lakes is closely monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) and is adhering to the National, State and Kenosha County Health Department guidelines.

The Village Hall will be closed to the public starting March 18, 2020 until further notice with the exception of early voting and the election. The Village understands that this situation is disruptive to our residents, however, the safety of our staff and our community is our first priority. Our staff will continue working to ensure the needs and concerns of our residents are met. The public is requested to communicate with the Village and Village staff by telephone, email and fax.

Phone 262-877-2858

Fax 262-877-4019

Mail PO Box 1024

Email info@twinlakeswi.net

We encourage our residents to use our drop box located in front of the Village Hall or mail in any payments, permit applications or other requests.

ELECTIONS

The days and hours for early voting at the Village Hall are as follows:

March 18 – April 3

9:00AM -10:30AM

3:00PM-4:30PM

The Election scheduled for April 7 will continue as planned. Polls open at 7:00AM and close at 8:00PM. We are encouraging our residents to request an absentee ballot at: https://myvote.wi.gov