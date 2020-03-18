Salem School student tests positive for COVID-19

A student at Salem School has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus, the school announced in a letter to parents dated Tuesday. The statement also was posted on the school’s website.

Students and teachers likely in direct contact with the student will receive additional information, the letter says.

As of 7:52 a.m., Wednesday, the state is reporting four positive cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County. Kenosha County is one of just three counties in the state identified as having community spread. Community spread “means that there are people who have tested positive, and it is unknown what their exposures have been. They have had no exposures to a known case and have not traveled to a location where there is community transmission,” says the DHS website.