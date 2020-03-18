Salem Lakes closes village offices; contact staff via phone or email

The following notice was issued by the village of Salem Lakes regarding closure of village hall and how to contact village personnel during the COVID-19 crisis:

The Village Administrator and the Village Board is closely monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) and is adhering to the National, State and Kenosha County Health Department guidelines. The Village offices will be closed to the public starting March 18, 2020 until further notice with the exception of early voting and the election. The Village understands that this situation is disruptive to our residents, however, the safety of our staff and our community is our first priority. Our staff will continue working to ensure the needs and concerns of our residents are met. The public is requested

to communicate with the Village and Village staff by telephone, email and fax.

Phone 262-843-2313

Fax 262-843-4432

Mail PO Box 443, Salem WI 53168

Email info@voslwi.org

Web www.voslwi.org

We encourage our residents to use our drop box located in front of the Village Hall or mail in any payments, permit applications or other requests. If you require an appointment in person, this will be determined on a case by case basis by appointment only.

ELECTIONS — Early Voting is NOT changing. The days and hours for early voting at the Village Hall are as follows:

March 18 – 27 8:00AM – 4:30PM

March 30 – April 2 8:00AM – 7:00PM

April 3 8:00AM – 5:00PM

The Election scheduled for April 7 will continue as planned. Polls open at 7:00AM and close at 8:00PM. We are encouraging our residents to request an absentee ballot at: https://myvote.wi.gov

The Village of Salem Lakes takes public safety very seriously and we hope that you, your family and loved ones stay healthy and safe. We thank you for your cooperation during this time.