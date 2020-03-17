Units responding for investigation in Randall

At about 1:54 p.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the 31800 block of 116th Street in Randall.
Per dispatch: Caller reports a large volume of smoke coming from a backyard.
