Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 5:32 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a fire in the 34100 block of 31st Street in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: This is a skid loader on fire.

UPDATE 5:35 p.m. — Dispatch reports to responding units that caller says skid loader is in a field and fully engulfed in fire.

UPDATE 5:38 p.m. — Address changed to 24100 block of 31st Street in Brighton. Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue dispatched to respond.