Rain/snow for Wednesday

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast suggests we will have a wet Wednesday.

Just what kind of precipitation we will see is somewhat up in the air. Could be snow, could be rain, could be a mix. Whatever it is it could start falling by about 6 a.m., and should almost certainly be falling by 8 a.m. Showers are a possibility through Wednesday night and likely again on Thursday.

The high temperature Wednesday will be 42 and quite a bit higher Thursday at 59. Friday back down to 38 for a high.