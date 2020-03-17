Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update March 17, 2020: 4 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 4 positive test results here.

Kenosha County is also just one of just three counties statewide that has community spread.

Community spread “means that there are people who have tested positive, and it is unknown what their exposures have been. They have had no exposures to a known case and have not traveled to a location where there is community transmission,” says the DHS website.