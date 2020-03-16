Wheatland in-person absentee voting begins Tuesday; bring your own pen

From Wheatland town Clerk Sheila Siegler:

The Town of Wheatland begins in-person absentee voting on Tuesday, March 17. Hours are Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Wheatland Town Office, 34315 Geneva Rd. New Munster. Absentee voting concludes Friday, April 3, 2020 at 5 p.m. We encourage everyone to bring their own black, ballpoint pens to use for signing the registration log and for selecting your candidates on the ballot and then taking the pen back home with you. This is a suggestion for both in-person absentee voting and voting at the polls on election day, April 7, 2020.