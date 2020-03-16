Units responding for crash in Paddock Lake

/Michael Mules photo

At about 3:06 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash at Highways 50 and 83 in Paddock Lake.

Per dispatch: Scene is in the eastbound lanes.

UPDATE 3:10 p.m. — Deputies on scene reporting at least one injury.

UPDATE about 3:12 p.m. — Incident command reports two vehicles involved, a dump truck and a car. Car is smoking.

UPDATE 3:19 p.m. — Deputy requests one tow truck. Deputy also reports vehicle coolant on the road.

UPDATE 3:53 p.m. — Incident command reports all fire units clearing the scene.