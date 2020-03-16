Town of Wheatland Fire Department Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner postponned

The following statement is from the Town of Wheatland Fire Department:

Due to the recent events of the Coronavirus Pandemic the members of the Town of Wheatland Fire Department will be postponing the 2020 TWFD Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner scheduled for Monday, March 16. When life gets back to normal, the Town of Wheatland Fire Department will announce the new date and time of this great event. Answers to questions you may have are below. • If you have bought advanced tickets you can get a full refund or you can keep your ticket for the event that will be rescheduled. Contact the member who sold you the ticket if a refund is desired. • All the potatoes, carrots, and cabbage for this event will be donated to a local food bank for the people/families that are in need during this hard time. • Gun raffle tickets are still good and the winners will be drawn at our April 6, 2020 General meeting at The Town of Wheatland Fire Department at 6:30 p.m., where the public is welcome to watch the drawing. If you have any questions or concerns, please comment below or contact your fire department member. Thank you for your understanding during these hard times and stay healthy.