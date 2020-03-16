Quilt exhibit at Community Library canceled

The Quilt Exhibition sponsored by the Friends of Community Library at the Salem Branch of Community Library scheduled for Saturday, March 21, has been cancelled.
If there will be a rescheduling , notices will be sent out.
