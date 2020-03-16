Paddock Lake declares COVID-19 state of emergency

Paddock Lake has declared a state of emergency in reaction to the COVID-19 coronavirus situation.

The action was authorized by President Terry Burns and the Village Board, a news release distributed Monday afternoon said.

From the news release:

In an effort to safeguard the public, business owners, elected officials and staff against the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) the following actions will be taken in Paddock Lake:

• The March Monthly Village Board of Trustees meeting and special assessment public hearing scheduled for Wednesday March 18, 2020 at 7:00 pm will be cancelled and reschedule at a later date

• Municipal Court scheduled for Saturday March 21, 2020 will be cancelled and rescheduled to a later date.

• The public is requested to communicate with the Village and Village staff by telephone, email and fax, below are the contacts:

Telephone number-262-843-2713. Email Address- tpopanda@paddocklake.net; or MShrameck@paddocklake.net Fax Number- 262-843-3409.

• Election scheduled for April 7, 2020 will continue, polls open at 7:00 am and close at 8:00 pm. (Wisconsin Election Commission Absentee ballot information available here)