Kenosha County Veterans Services Office suspending in-person appointments

The following is an announcement from the Kenosha County Veterans Services Office:

In response to public health guidelines recommending social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Kenosha County Veterans Service Office is suspending in-person appointments until further notice.

Office staff will remain available to field veterans’ questions and handle pending cases via telephone and email. “We regret having to take this step, but we know it is in the best interests of the health of the veterans we serve and our staff,” said Ali Nelson, director of the Kenosha County Division of Veterans Services. “We will still be here to provide the best service possible under the circumstances, and we look forward to resuming in-person meetings when it’s safe to do so.” The Veterans Service Office may be reached at 262-605-6690, or by email via a form on our website at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/forms.aspx?fid=80.