Items left at Wilmot UHS can be picked up Monday, Tuesday

Here is an announcement from Wilmot Union High School regarding picking up personal items at the school during the COVID-19 building closure:

Wilmot Union High School will be open today, Monday, March 16 and tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17 from 8:00 am until 3:00 pm to pick up personal items left in the building. Individuals entering the building should: – Enter using Door A (entrance by the high school office). – Practice Social Distancing (remain 6ft from one another). – Gather their items and leave the building in a timely manner. – Continue the practice of maintaining healthy behaviors (cover your cough, wash your hands, stay home if sick). STUDENTS, if you need a device to take part in virtual learning, please report to the high school on Tuesday, March 17 between the hours of 8:00 am and 3:00 pm. Please try to have your student ID on you. If you do not have your student ID, you must know your student ID number. We are currently working to contact Spectrum and learn more about the internet access options that will be available to our community. We will share more information about this as it becomes

available.